CALDWELL — The College of Idaho football team continued its winning streak after stunning No. 18 Eastern Oregon, 48 - 24 on Saturday afternoon.

With the win the Yotes improve to 4-5 on the season, and 4-4 in conference play.

The high-octane passing attack for both teams kept the offenses making highlight-reel plays, with a combined 1,094 total yards on offense.

No comeback was needed for the Yotes against Eastern Oregon, as they maintained a solid lead after the first quarter of play. Junior quarterback Darious-James Peterson's dual threat play led the Yotes' offense and helped the team to jump out to a 27-14 lead at halftime.

Peterson went for 22 of 32 passing, threw for 360 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions. Peterson also ran for 85 yards on 17 attempts. Not to be outdone, EOU's Kai Quinn was 21 of 46 passes, threw for 451 yards and two touchdowns.

The wide receiver core was lead by sophomore wide Connor Richardson and junior Keegan Crafton, who snagged a combined 13 receptions for 243 yards, and three touchdowns.

The Yotes' run game gained a total of 252 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Nick Calzaretta led the team with 99 yards and a touchdown.

Eastern Oregon kept it close in the fourth quarter after scoring a 53-yard touchdown reception with just under 11 minutes left in the game. After marching down the field to bring the game within 14 points, the Yote's defense picked off Quinn with less than six minutes left in the game.

The Yotes' running game sealed the win with a two-yard rushing touchdown by Calzaretta with four minutes left in the game, to extend their lead by 24.

Though EOU's passing attack racked up yards, the College of Idaho's rush defense kept up with four turnovers and held EOU's rushing total to 31 yards.

The College of Idaho will face Montana Western in Dillon on Saturday, November 3 at noon.

