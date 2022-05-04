Back in Boise: Luke Shields returning as Broncos' men's tennis head coach

Luke Shields, the Broncos' leader in career wins (119) and single-season wins (35), is coming back to the City of Trees as the Boise State men's tennis head coach.

Luke Shields, the Broncos' leader in career wins (119) and single-season wins (35) is coming back to the City of Trees after guiding the Oklahoma Sooners to an NCAA Tournament appearance as associate head coach this season.

Shields served as Boise State's associate head coach from 2013 to 2015, helping to guide the Broncos to a 28-5 record during the 2013-2014 season. The 28-win campaign marked the Broncos' best season in nearly 20 years.

The men's tennis All-American and 2020 Boise State Athletics Hall of Fame inductee graduated from Boise State in 2008. Shields stayed in Boise as a volunteer assistant for two seasons following graduation.

As a player in blue and orange, Shields ranked as high as fifth in the nation in singles and fourth in doubles. The record-setting player represented the Broncos at the NCAA Doubles Championship four times, including a top-16 finish in 2005 with Thomas Schoeck.

Shields and his brother, Clancy Shields, also finished in the NCAA's round of 16 in 2008 and Shields owns three NCAA Singles Championship appearances.

"It feels great to be coming home!" Shields said. "I spent eight years in Boise, and I'm thrilled to be coming back to a place where I have so many fond memories. We will work hard so that this program is consistently competing as one of the best in the country. The standards will be higher than they've ever been.



"I want to thank Jeramiah Dickey for his vision and transparency throughout the hiring process. We have a bright future because of the leadership at Boise State. I also want to thank Beck Roghaar and his staff for making this a smooth transition and keeping the team together this year. Great things are ahead, and I can't wait to get started!"

Prior to last season as the Oklahoma associate head coach, Shields led the Fresno State men's tennis program from 2014 to 2021. He twice earned Mountain West Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2019, after the Bulldogs claimed the Mountain West Championship in 2019.

Shields was also named ITA Northwest Region Coach of the Year in 2019, after leading Fresno State to its first NCAA Championship since 2012 and the MW title.

"Luke checked every box we were looking for in our next head coach. He is a servant leader that is committed to the student-athlete experience, and he has a proven track record as a recruiter and a head coach," Boise State Director of Athletics, Jeramiah Dickey said. "It just so happens that he is also one of the greatest student-athletes in the history of our department, and he cares deeply about the direction of this program. He is an elite competitor and a man of integrity, and I couldn't be more thrilled to bring him home to Boise."

The Broncos' head coach is originally from Grand Junction, Colo. As a player, Shields helped Boise State men's tennis capture WAC Championships in 2005, 2006 and 2007. Shields earned All-WAC First Team honors in each of those seasons.

Shields graduated from Boise State with an undergraduate degree in communications, with an emphasis in secondary education and kinesiology. He earned WAC All-Academic Team honors all four years as a Bronco.

