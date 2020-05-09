Spokane native Steve Gleason's family throws out first pitch for Seattle Mariners game

The family of Gleason, who played football at WSU and for the New Orleans Saints before being diagnosed with ALS, threw the pitch at his New Orleans home.

NEW ORLEANS — Spokane native Steven Gleason's family threw out the first pitch as the Seattle Mariners take on the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Gleason, who played football at Washington State University before spending seven seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, announced he was throwing out the first pitch on his Twitter.

"Our family is throwing out the first pitch at the Mariners game tonight. River throws, Michel catches, and as usual, I just sit here," Gleason said.

The former Coug would go on to specify that since Major League Baseball isn't allowing fans at games, the first pitch would be filmed from his home in New Orleans.

Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in Jan. 2011 and uses a wheelchair. He retired from the NFL in 2008. A statute of Gleason blocking a punt against the Atlanta Falcons in the Saints' first home game after Hurricane Katina stands outside Mercedes Benz Stadium in New Orleans.