BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads will introduce former assistant Everett Sheen as their new head coach, a source told KTVB on Thursday.

The 32-year-old will become the second-young head coach in franchise history. He replaces Neil Graham, who was promoted to coach the Texas Stars, the AHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars, earlier this week.

Sheen enjoyed a five-year professional playing career, most of which he spent in the ECHL. He skated for both the Ontario Reign (2011-15) and the Colorado Eagles (2015-16), and actually played against the Steelheads 49 times during his career.

Sheen hung up his skates following the 2015-16 season. Graham then immediately hired him as his top assistant. In Sheen's three years in Idaho, the Steelheads have posted back-to-back-to-back 40-win campaigns, extended their ECHL-best run of 22 consecutive trips to the postseason, and accumulated an overall record of 128-67-21.

