US out of World Cup after losing to Netherlands

The Netherlands beat the United States 3-1, adding to a long winning streak.

DOHA, Qatar — The Netherlands beat the United States 3-1 Saturday, adding to an 18-game winning streak and blocking the U.S. team’s advance to the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

The Dutch team was already 2 ahead at halftime, with Memphis Depay scoring the first goal and Daley Blind adding another just before the whistle. The second half started with several missed chances for the United States, but Haji Wright shocked the game back to life with a bizarre goal with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Wright's goal may have left American fans hoping for a comeback, but a decisive third goal by Denzel Dumfries restored the Dutch team's two-goal lead.

The United States, despite an 11-game winless streak against European teams, had high hopes of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. A victory against the Netherlands could have convinced fans back home that America could compete on the biggest stage in soccer.

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opened with draws against Wales and England, but moved on to the round of 16 after beating Iran 1-0 in a politically-charged match on Tuesday.