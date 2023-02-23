US Women's National Team set to face Ireland at Q2 Stadium in Austin

The first time USWNT played at the stadium in the capital of the Lone Star State was against Nigeria in front of a sold-out crowd.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) is headed back to Austin to square off against the Republic of Ireland in April.

USWNT, the defending FIFA Women's World Cup champions, will lace up their cleats and hit the field for the second time at Q2 Stadium in Austin. The first time USWNT played at the stadium in the capital of the Lone Star State was against Nigeria in front of a sold-out crowd.

“Q2 Stadium is honored to once again provide a stage for women’s soccer in Austin,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “The US Women’s National Team will always hold the distinction as opening Q2 Stadium, and we’re proud to once again offer fans one of the final opportunities to cheer on the USWNT, in person, before this summer’s World Cup.”

The match in Q2 will take place on April 8m with kick-off starting at 1:30 p.m. For those watching the game from home, it can be seen on TNT.

After this match, USWNT will face Ireland again three days later on April 11 in St. Louis. That game will then help determine the USA's 23-player FIFA World Cup roster.

For the fans that want to catch this match-up, Austin FC season ticket members will have access to a pre-sale on March 2 at 10 a.m. All other fans will have access to the general public sale on March 6 at 10 a.m. on the U.S. Soccer website.