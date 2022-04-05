Sounders fans’ ‘earth-shaking’ cheering at Lumen Field registered on a seismograph

A network that monitors earthquakes in Washington state said Sounders fans' cheering after each goal at Lumen Field Wednesday night registered on a seismograph.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seattle Sounders FC fans brought the noise to “earth-shaking” levels at Lumen Field Wednesday night as the Sounders were crowned the club champions of CONCACAF.

The fans' cheering after all three Sounders goals during the match registered at a nearby seismograph station, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN), which monitors earthquakes and volcanoes in Washington and Oregon.

The PNSN said the cheering was five times the normal background level of shaking from everyday activity, such as traffic.

The "Rave Quakes" were so loud they were comparable to Seahawks fans' "Beast Quake," which also registered on a seismograph during a 2010 NFC Wild Card playoff game.

Congrats @MLS @SoundersFC on their @TheChampions win last night, and congrats to the fans for creating three #RaveQuakes! Recorded on nearby station KDK (named for the Kingdome), you can clearly see Sounders fans' earth-shaking excitement during each goal. pic.twitter.com/uUvCjJ5VDl — PNSN (@PNSN1) May 5, 2022

The Sounders became the first team from MLS to claim the championship of club teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean since the current format was adopted in 2008. Seattle was the fifth MLS team to reach the final and the first to finish the task.

Officially, Seattle won the two-leg final 5-2. But with away goals not a tiebreaker in the final, whoever won the second leg in Seattle outright would be the champion.

Photos: Seattle Sounders’ Champions League final 1/73

2/73

3/73

4/73

5/73

6/73

7/73

8/73

9/73

10/73

11/73

12/73

13/73

14/73

15/73

16/73

17/73

18/73

19/73

20/73

21/73

22/73

23/73

24/73

25/73

26/73

27/73

28/73

29/73

30/73

31/73

32/73

33/73

34/73

35/73

36/73

37/73

38/73

39/73

40/73

41/73

42/73

43/73

44/73

45/73

46/73

47/73

48/73

49/73

50/73

51/73

52/73

53/73

54/73

55/73

56/73

57/73

58/73

59/73

60/73

61/73

62/73

63/73

64/73

65/73

66/73

67/73

68/73

69/73

70/73

71/73

72/73

73/73 1 / 73

It was the largest crowd to ever attend a match in any round of the CONCACAF Champions League, with an attendance record of 68,741.

The Seattle Sounders FC's largest attended match was the 2019 MLS Cup Final, where the Sounders defeated Toronto FC in front of a crowd of 69,274 at Lumen Field.