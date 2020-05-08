Soccer tournament in Idaho canceled; director apologizes

Director Brandon Schreiner apologized at a Moscow City Council meeting Monday, saying he respected and understood the decision to shut the event down.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The director of a soccer tournament in northern Idaho has apologized to city officials and residents after the event was shut down earlier this week over health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Director Brandon Schreiner apologized at a Moscow City Council meeting Monday, saying he respected and understood the decision to shut the event down.

Mayor Bill Lambert made the decision Sunday after two tournaments brought together more than 100 baseball and soccer coaches and parents.