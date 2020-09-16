Boise schools cancel outdoor games over unhealthy air

Practices will continue to be held inside until air quality reaches the orange category.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video is the weather forecast from Wednesday, September 16.

All Boise School District outdoor games have been canceled and all sports practices moved indoors Wednesday due to unhealthy levels of smoke in the air.

The school district made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Practices will continue to be held inside until air quality reaches the orange category.

The Treasure Valley is currently in the red category for unhealthy air, according to the DEQ, thanks to smoke from wildfires around the region that has drifted into the area.

The hazy conditions are expected to last at least until the weekend, when a low-pressure system and cooler temperatures could help push out the smoke.