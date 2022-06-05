School-record seven Broncos make All-Mountain West softball teams

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above this article was published May 6.
The red-hot Broncos celebrated another accomplishment Wednesday, as the Mountain West announced its all-conference softball teams.
Boise State (37-10, 16-5 MW) had a school-record seven players named to the All-Mountain West Conference teams, including three Broncos receiving first-team honors.
Head coach Justin Shults and the Broncos are winners of nine-straight games, and currently sit at second place in the conference with three regular season games remaining.
Sixth-year senior Kelsey Lalor, fifth-year senior Hannah Bailey and redshirt-senior Eliyah Flores led Boise State on the conference's first team.
Lalor ranks in the conference's top-five statistically in doubles (13), slugging percentage (.718) and home runs (12). Prior to playing outfield in Boise, Lalor was a point guard for the University of Saskatchewan women's basketball team from 2017 to 2019.
Bailey, who earned second-team all-conference honors in 2021, ranks fifth in the Mountain West with a 2.35 ERA and .232 batting average against.
Flores is on pace to break Boise State's single-season record for shortstops with in fielding at .958. The star infielder is in her first season as a Bronco after playing in 115 games at Oklahoma.
Senior Sara Johnson, junior Kelsey Hall, redshirt-sophomore Alycia Flores and sophomore Abby Bumcrot were named to the All-Mountain West second team on Wednesday.
Johnson also landed on the conference's second-team last season and ranks fourth in the Mountain West with a 2.30 ERA, one spot ahead of Bailey.
Hall picked up two Mountain West Player of the Week honors this season and is currently tied with Lalor for the fifth-most home runs in the conference (12).
Alycia Flores sits in sixth place in the conference with a .382 batting average. The California native made 22 appearances as a freshman in 2020 before redshirting in 2021.
In 71 at bats in 2022, Bumcrot holds a .500 on-base percentage and is hitting .394.
The Broncos' final regular season series at Colorado State is set for May 12 - May 14.
Boise State sits one game behind first-place San Diego State, who is 18-3 in conference play. The Broncos' 37-10 overall record ranks first in the Mountain West.
