BOISE, Idaho — The 2019 soccer season hasn't officially kicked off, but two of the best soccer players to ever come out of Idaho are making headlines as some of the best players in college soccer.

Rocky Mountain's Raimee Sherle, Post Falls' Kelcie Hodge, and Eagle's Blake Bodily were named to the 2019 Hermann Trophy watch list Thursday.

It is touted as the most prestigious individual award in college soccer and is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year.

Players like two-time World Cup champions Morgan Brian (Virginia, 2014 & 2015), Kelly O'Hara (Stanford, 2009), and Christian Press (Stanford, 2010) were Hermann award winners.

Sherle, who will be a senior at Boise State this fall, scored 20 goals last season, tied as the leading goal scorer in all Division I players in scoring last season.

But that's not the only records Sherle set in 2018.

Sherle, the two-time Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, set the conference and program record for most goals scored in a single season (20), the Mountain West Conference record for most goals in conference play (11), and a program record for most game-winning goals in a season (10).

During her collegiate career thus far, Sherle has scored 45 goals and recorded 98 assists.

Bodily, a junior at the University of Washington, has earned All-Pac 12 honors during his first two seasons with the Huskies, including Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2017.

Before joining the program, Bodily moved from Eagle to Oregon to play with 'Timbers 2' of the semi-professional United Soccer League.

He has also trained with the U.S. U17 Men's National Team.

As for Post Falls native Kelcie Hodge, this is the second time she has been nominated.

Last season, Hodge was a semifinalist for the award after leading the Broncos to the team's most wins since 2005 and earning West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors.

Hodge is the third player from Idaho to compete for Santa Clara.

Centennial's Sofia Huerta and American Falls' Maria Gonzalez both graduated from SCU and went on to be drafted by the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL.