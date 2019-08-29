There are multiple reports that the Florida State University and Boise State game has been moved to Tallahassee and that tickets would be refunded.

However, the official spokesperson for Florida State University could not confirm this to be true.

The City of Jacksonville has already told First Coast News that it's looking at several options for game and don't want to make a call too early as the track for Dorian keeps changing.

The City of Jacksonville, representatives from both schools, and stakeholders in the game are supposed to meet Wednesday night and again on Thursday morning. They want to play the game, but everyone understands balancing safety and holding the game in Jacksonville.

The city said one of its major concerns is having people on the road as tropical storm force winds approach.

WTLV's sister station in Tallahassee is monitoring game updates and we'll continue to update you regarding the status of the matchup.