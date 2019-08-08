BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking for some high-powered excitement this weekend, then you’ll want to head to Firebird Raceway in Eagle.

The raceway’s Signature Event of the Season gets underway Thursday.

The Pepsi Nightfire Nationals is set for August 8-11. It’s been happening there since 1972.

And be sure to come out Friday to enjoy KTVB Family Night.

If you are not familiar with the Nightfire, it is a motorsport's spectacle staged under the stadium lights. AA/Nitro Funny Cars, AA/Fuel Dragsters, AA/Fuel Altereds and Pro Modified Doorslammers battle it out, head-to-head in quarter-mile qualifying and racing nightly.

There will also be the excitement of flame-throwin' Jets and the dazzling exhibition runs by the "Outlaw" wheelstanding Stage Coach.



Every ticket includes a pit pass, so you can tour the pit area with family and friends, and get an autograph from your favorite driver.

Hundreds of teams will be competing at the Nightfire throughout the four days at one of richest and most prestigious events of the year.

Parking is free.



How to get to Firebird: The raceway is about 30 minutes northwest of Boise. The track is located 5 miles north of Highway 44 on Highway 16 about 9 miles northwest of Eagle, Idaho, just follow the highway signs. The track runs adjacent to Hwy-16 (west side of highway).

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app