Phyllis George passes away at age 70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS’s “The NFL Today” and served as the first lady of Kentucky, has died. She was 70.

A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday at a Lexington, Kentucky, hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder.

Miss America in 1971, George joined Brent Musburger and Irv Cross in 1975 on “The NFL Today.” She also covered horse racing, hosted the entertainment show “People” and co-anchored the “CBS Morning News.”