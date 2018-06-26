Family members of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski said a study of their son's brain showed signs of CTE. The Hilinski family made the announcement Tuesday on the Today Show.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease often found in athletes and veterans.

Hilinski committed suicide in January 2018. He was set to be the quarterback for WSU's football team in the fall.

According to the Hilinskis, doctors at the Mayo Clinic reached out to the family asking if they could perform an autopsy following Tyler's death. "The medical examiner said he had the brain of a 65-year-old, which is really hard to take," Mark Hilinski, Tyler's father, told Hoda Kotb.

Sports Illustrated published an article and mini-documentary about Tyler on Tuesday. Both pieces chronicle the Hilinski family's search for answers following the tragedy.

Since his death, the family started Hilinski's Hope, an organization that promotes awareness and education of mental health and wellness for student athletes.

