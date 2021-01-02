Washington man dies after falling through ice on Idaho lake

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says Dale Renfro died on Friday after falling through the ice at Blue Lake in Harrison, Idaho.

HARRISON, IDAHO, Idaho — Authorities say a 60-year-old Washington man died after falling through the ice at a lake in northern Idaho.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says Dale Renfro from Spokane Valley, Washington, died on Friday after falling through the ice at Blue Lake in Harrison, Idaho.

Authorities say emergency responders went to the lake after a report of someone yelling for help.

Renfro's body was found partially submerged in the lake.

Authorities say it's not clear if he drowned or died of prolonged exposure to the cold.