Virus strands Norway racer in Alaska after Iditarod win

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Thomas Waerner won this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in March, but he is still waiting to return to his home in Norway.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Waerner and his 16 dogs have been stranded in Alaska by travel restrictions and flight cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old plans to fly home in early June. Waerner has five children and 35 other sled dogs in Torpa, Norway.