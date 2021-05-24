Volunteer groups continue to pick up loads of trash from Idaho recreation sites

One Boise couple has picked up trash in Cascade twice in one year, gathering as much as 26 garbage bags worth of trash in a one-mile stretch.

CASCADE, Idaho — Multiple volunteer groups are working to combat the growing amount of trash and litter across the region. One Boise couple has picked up trash in Cascade twice in one year, gathering as much as 26 garbage bags worth of trash in a one-mile stretch.

What started out as a good deed is now becoming a concern.

"Cascade is near and dear to our hearts because we camp there, we ride there," said Darlene Smith, the president of the Idaho UTV Club. "I have lived here almost all my life and I have camped here almost all my life since I was a child, and I never ever saw what I am seeing today. It is disheartening to an Idaho native."

The Idaho UTV Club participates in activities that encourage recreational use. Twice a year, the group gives back to the community by cleaning up a one-mile stretch of Highway 55 near Cascade.

What was intended to be a feel-good deed has turned into nothing but a disappointment for Smith and her husband, Joe Collins.

"We ended up with half a pickup load just of miscellaneous stuff that wouldn't even fit in the bags," Collins said. "Everything you could imagine that someone would throw out of the front seat of their car on the side of the road."

Trash being left behind by recreationists is becoming a problem throughout the state, according to BLM Wilderness Ranger Evan Worthington.

"Imagine getting to a lookout for your first time and you have to spend your first half-hour just picking up after someone," he said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, visible waste left behind has become hard to ignore. The solution, however, is fairly simple: leave no trace.

"Sometimes it's as simple as carrying another trash bag or just doing a little research on the area you are going to go to," Worthington said. "See if they have facilities for trash, see if they have restroom facilities to accommodate whatever their situations may be."

The risk of not doing so is something no Idahoan hopes to see.

"If you don't protect the places you love, they don't become the places you love anymore," Worthington said.

"If people aren't throwing out their trash, they are going to get upset and they are going to close the places down and say, 'If you can't act like an adult and pick up your trash, we're going to close it,'" Smith said.

