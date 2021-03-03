Tamarack Resort to give free year-round passes to local kids

The pass gives year-round lift access to K-12 students enrolled in Valley County and New Meadows schools, as well as homeschooled students living in those districts.

TAMARACK, Idaho — Tamarack Resort announced Wednesday that they will offer a free pass to students in the area as part of a bid to increase access to outdoor recreation for kids.

The SKY (Students-Kids-Youth) Pass will give year-round lift access to K-12 students enrolled in Valley County and New Meadows schools. The pass is also valid for homeschooled students whose primary residence is in Valley County or New Meadows school districts.

"The students in our valley represent the future of this community and Idaho," said Tamarack President Scott Turlington. "As they dream and work toward what they want to be when they grow up, we hope the experiences and memories made on our mountain help shape who they become. This is an opportunity of [a] lifetime that could lead to a lifetime of opportunities."

The SKY pass will launch this Memorial Day, and will be an ongoing program, Tamarack officials say.

The resort worked with area non-profits, the superintendents of the Cascade, McCall-Donnelly and Meadows Valley School Districts, private schools and local homeschooling families in developing the pass.

"This is the type of opportunity we've wanted to provide our kids for a long time—a chance to learn and love lifetime sports like skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking," Cascade Superintendent Jeff Blaser shared. "We're thrilled with how this will strengthen our community and look forward to working with Tamarack to get our kids to the mountain."

Tamarack is also partnering with local businesses to make sure even students in need of clothing or gear do not miss out.

Toby's Place in McCall and the West Central Mountain Youth Advocacy Coalition have partnered with the resort to provide free ski and snowboard equipment and clothing to local families in need. Volunteers from Tamarack's rental shop will staff Toby's Place Shred Shed starting this fall to help get students fitted with gear.

A gear drive, hosted by Tamarack Resort, Tamarack Municipal Association, Tamarack Ski Team and other partners, will run March 20 - April 4. The drive will be held at multiple locations around Valley County to collect equipment, coats, snow pants and other gear to be given out at the Shred Shed. Anyone who donates will receive raffle tickets for the chance to win gift certificates to local businesses, private ski lessons and Tamarack Stay and Play packages.

"It's overwhelming —in a good way— to see the generosity of our community and how so many are coming together to support all of our kids and encourage safe, healthy and positive activities in the outdoors," said Suzie Rohnert, Executive Director of Toby's Place.

The raffle drawing is set for April 4 at Tamarack. For more information on the gear drive or how to get the SKY pass, visit Tamarack's website here.

Watch more 'Local News'