Tamarack Resort to open bike park expansion on Saturday

The new offerings include a kids' zone, a jump park and a pump track.

DONNELLY, Idaho — Tamarack Resort in Valley County has expanded its bike park.



That pump track has a circuit of rollers, banked turns and other features designed to be ridden by up-and-down body movements to generate momentum. It is built for all levels of riders.

"What's great about this new pump track is that groups can ride together without having to split up, no matter their skill level," said Andrew Taylor, who has built similar parks in Santa Rosa and Lakeport, California, as well as a course on the Oregon Coast for the Boy Scouts of America. "From little kids to professional riders, the park offers something for everyone."

"I am so pleased with the outstanding design and build that Andrew and his team delivered for us," said Tamarack President Scott Turlington. "We are committed to offering our guests and homeowners an uncompromising experience while they are with us at Tamarack and constant progression and the evolution of our amenities is how we do it."

The grand-opening and ribbon-cutting for the new pump track and jump park will be August 8 from 4-6 p.m. Tamarack's new food truck, named "Mountain Bites" will be open and ready to serve guests.

Tamarack will also host the Twisted Turtle Cross-Country Bike Race this weekend.