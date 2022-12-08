Another western Idaho ski area opening for season

Tamarack Resort near Donnelly has expanded options for locals, including free passes for Valley County students and discounts for Idaho teachers.

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Tamarack Resort near Donnelly will open ski and snowboard lift operations Friday, Dec. 9, for the 2022-23 winter season.

A spokesperson for Tamarack said Thursday that 100% of the Upper Mountain trails and 90% of Lower Mountain trails are open, with a mixture of groomed and ungroomed. Ahead of Friday's opening, Tamarack reports a season total of 96 inches of snow, with base depths of 43 inches mid-mountain and 44 inches at the summit.

The weather forecast calls for several inches of new snow in the mountains during Tamarack's opening weekend.

Tamarack this week also announced the return of its Gateway to Tamarack program, a collaboration with the resort, Gateway Park at Eagle Island State Park, and Play It Again Sports. It's one program in what Tamarack calls "a series of offerings from the resort to grow the sport and provide a more inclusive winter experience."

Learn to Ski Days at Tamarack are scheduled for Dec. 17 and Jan. 22, when first-time skiers and riders will receive free Discovery Chair lift tickets, equipment rentals and instruction at their own pace in a low-stress environment. Sessions will run 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on both days.

Gateway to Tamarack: Starting Jan. 5, 2023, first-time skiers ages seven and up may participate in three two-hour lessons with free rentals and, upon completion, receive a 2022-23 Tamarack season pass as well as a voucher for free rentals for the remainder of the season. The first session is held at Gateway Park with the final two at Tamarack. Each session costs $20.

Pre-registration for Learn to Ski Days and Gateway to Tamarack is recommended 48 hours in advance by calling 208-325-1025.

The SKY Pass is a free year-round pass for K-12 students in Valley County and New Meadows.

Tamarack now offers the Boundless Teacher Pass for $299. It's a year-round pass for Idaho K-12 public school teachers. $55 adult day tickets are available for skiing midweek when purchases online 24 hours in advance. Holiday restrictions apply for those day tickets.

Tamarack is located about 100 miles from Boise. To catch a ride from the Treasure Valley, the resort offers the Tamarack Ski Bus on select Saturdays and Sundays through the season for $25 round trip between Tamarack and the Eagle Promenade shopping center. Boundless Pass holders ride for free. Reservations are required.

