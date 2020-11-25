Sun Valley to open to season pass holders on Thanksgiving

The resort is also getting ready to open its first major terrain expansion in more than 20 years.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — For the last 84 years, Sun Valley has been Idaho's premier ski resort and was recently named the top ski resort in North America by Ski Magazine.

Since 1974, the resort has opened each season on Thanksgiving Day. That tradition continues on Thursday when Sun Valley opens for a season unlike any other in its 80-plus years of operation.

Opening day this year will be only for season pass holders, who will be asked to wear face coverings, maintain physical distance, use their vehicles as the lodge and to "Arrive Together, Ride Together."

Resorts spokesperson Bridget Higgins said during a live interview on the News at 4 Tuesday that the pandemic is forcing some changes on the mountain, but the fun will still be there.

"We are excited to open and things will look similar but other things will look quite different so we can keep everyone safe and healthy throughout the season," Higgins said.

Day lift tickets will go on sale starting on Monday, Nov. 30. Skiers and snowboarders are urged to check lift ticket availability on the resort's website before arriving at the mountain.

There is also a lot of excitement for a new 380-acre expansion project that will open to the public later this season.

The Sunrise terrain expansion, located next to Seattle Ridge, is the ski resort's first major terrain expansion in more than 20 years. It will increase Bald Mountain's lift-serviced terrain by nearly 20%.

"Tucked away in a quiet nook on Bald Mountain’s southern flank, a hidden wonderland of skier’s delight awaits," reads a description of the new terrain on the Sun Valley website. "Glide peacefully down a gentle, wide open, sun drenched bowl. Dance through perfectly spaced trees. Jam down steep chutes."