New story trail opens in Nampa's Lakeview Park

The story trail encourages children to read while being engaged with physical activity along a half-mile path.

NAMPA, Idaho — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in a Nampa park Thursday at noon to mark the opening of a unique walking path.

The story trail at Lakeview Park is an activity that encourages children and families to read while being engaged with physical activity. It offers reading stations strategically placed along a one-half mile path.



"I am very excited to be officially launching this program for our community which encourages physical activity and reading," said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling. "In addition to physical activity, the story trail gives us an opportunity to send out positive messages of hope, resilience and gratitude for our community to enjoy in celebration of 2C Kids Week."

Bilingual reading material will be exchanged periodically to provide a variety of reading opportunities for all ages.



Funding for the project came from a grant received from St. Luke's Children's Healthy Lifestyle Grant and funds received from the Mayor's Walking Challenge, which is donated from High Five! Children's Health Collaborative, an initiative of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.

The story trail project is managed by the Nampa Parks and Recreation Department and the Nampa Library.

The story trail is located in Lakeview Park at 1304 7th St. N. in Nampa.