PORTLAND, Ore. — With temperatures warming into the 80s this week, a lot of people will head out to the rivers.

But the water is still very cold from melting snow and that's not the only danger.

Members of Clackamas Fire's swift water rescue team took us out onto the Clackamas River to show us why simply wading in the water right now can get you into trouble.

For one, the river's current is pretty strong right now. It can sweep you right off your feet and if you get caught in a rapid the force of that current increases exponentially.

Add to that the fact that the water temperature right now is between about 53 and 57 degrees. It's cold enough to not only take your breath away but to make it almost impossible to get out of even if you're an experienced swimmer.

"After about two minutes your body loses its purposeful movement, it gets so cold in this river that you can't swim yourself to the shore, so if you don't solve your problem rather quickly or have someone help you then you're going to be in big trouble," Lt. Mike Bauer with Clackamas Fire District 1 said.

Another concern is all the new debris from winter runoff that is in the rivers right now, things like logs and branches.

Not only are they obvious navigational challenges for rafters and boaters, they can also be very dangerous in that they can suck swimmers down underneath them.

The bottom line, the rescue crew said, is to always wear a life jacket, no matter what age you are.

It doesn't have to be a big bulky one. They make smaller ones these days that work just as well.