Sawtooth National Forests prepares for increased visitors over Memorial weekend

BOISE, Idaho — The Sawtooth National Forest is preparing for increased traffic over Memorial Day weekend, but wants the public to ‘know before you go.’

They said facilities will be open and operational, however, several roads and trails will be closed because of the lingering snowpack at higher elevations. They want to remind visitors to avoid driving or riding on muddy trails in the Sawtooth National Forest, which can damage the running surface.

They encourage visitors to check in with Forest Service offices for current conditions for all roads and trails. New motor vehicle use maps are also available at Forest Service offices, the maps are also available for download.

Many campsites in the National Forest are first-come-first-serve, but some can be reserved in advance online HERE or by calling 1-877-444-6777. Campground fees will be in effect unless otherwise stated.

Another reminder for visitors is to be sure to put out campfires when leaving for the day or for the weekend. They said if it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring their own drinking water and to be prepared to pack out their garbage.

The Sawtooth National Forest also stated that the Bear Food Storage Order will be in effect and enforced.

