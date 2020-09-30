Fire restrictions end Thursday for Sawtooth National Forest

Visitors to the forest still need to remember to never leave a campfire unattended, and to make sure it is completely out and cold to the touch before leaving.

STANLEY, Idaho — Restrictions prohibiting campfires and other outdoor burning will be lifted Thursday, thanks to cooler and wetter weather reducing the chance of wildfire starts.

The Stage One fire restrictions will be ended for the Sawtooth National Forest, Twin Falls District and Idaho State lands north of Highway 20 to the northernmost Sawtooth National Forest boundary. Restrictions also lift between Hill City and the Craters of the Moon National Monument Park Visitor Center.

Stage One restrictions will remain in place in the Raft River division of the Sawtooth National Forest in northern Utah.

The removal of restrictions means that visitors will be allowed to build campfires, use charcoal grills, and smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites. However, the public is reminded to never leave a campfire unattended, ensure it is completely out and cold to the touch before leaving, and keep water, dirt, and a shovel near their fire at all times to extinguish flames that spread.