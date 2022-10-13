Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record

Hailey Thomas' 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat sets a new Idaho catch-and-release record for hybrid trout. The monster shatters the previous record of 30 inches.

BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30 inches. Ryan Ivy hooked the rainbow/cutthroat hybrid on the Snake River back in 2018.

As many Idahoans have experienced, the fishing day was slow for Thomas, her husband Shane and their two kids, but the fall weather was beautiful enough to still enjoy the day on the east Idaho lake.

The slow-paced fishing quickly turned to excitement when Hailey landed the trout. According to fish and game, Shane is a "seasoned angler and previous state-record holder." When he scooped up Hailey's catch, Shane apparently yelled, "that's the biggest trout I've seen in my life," with pure excitement.

"Hailey did a phenomenal job fighting the fish and keeping it out of the abundant weeds, notorious for knocking large trout off the line," Shane said. "After a stressful minute or so, I reached out and scooped up the fish. The net I usually use for chasing carp looked so small, as the fish barely fit in!"

It is not uncommon for trout in Henrys Lake to grow to record-setting, trophy sizes, according to Idaho Fish and Game. The eastern Idaho lake is well known for its trout fishing and its population of Yellowstone cutthroat trout, rainbow/cutthroat hybrid and brook trout.

Hailey's 36-inch hybrid had a girth of 21 inches and likely weighed between 17-20 pounds.

The Rigby angler snagged a few photos with her record-setting fish, before releasing the trout back into the lake.

For more information on Idaho Fish and Game records for fish caught in the Gem State, click here.

