Wyoming man lands state-record rainbow trout in Idaho reservoir

The huge trout broke the previous state record of 30.5 inches, held by David Raisch since 2018.



State records are split for rainbow trout between common rainbows and the fast-growing Gerrard-strain trout found in the Coeur d' Alene and Pend Oreille drainages. Lake Pend Oreille still holds the current catch/release record Gerrard rainbow trout at 36.5 inches.



American Falls Reservoir has a reputation for producing trophy trout, having produced several certified weight records.



Rainbow trout are the most common species at American Falls Reservoir, but Yellowstone cutthroat and brown trout are also in the neighborhood.