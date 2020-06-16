x
Wyoming man lands state-record rainbow trout in Idaho reservoir

Brett Jones was fishing at American Falls Reservoir on May 25 when he caught a huge rainbow trout.
Credit: Brett Jones
Brett Jones of Rock Springs, Wyoming, holds up the record rainbow trout he caught at American Falls Reservoir last month.

BOISE, Idaho — A Wyoming angler has a whopper of a fish story to tell!

Brett Jones caught a 31.25-inch rainbow trout while fishing at American Falls Reservoir on May 25, 2020.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is congratulating Jones on a new catch-and-release state record.

The huge trout broke the previous state record of 30.5 inches, held by David Raisch since 2018.

State records are split for rainbow trout between common rainbows and the fast-growing Gerrard-strain trout found in the Coeur d' Alene and Pend Oreille drainages. Lake Pend Oreille still holds the current catch/release record Gerrard rainbow trout at 36.5 inches.

American Falls Reservoir has a reputation for producing trophy trout, having produced several certified weight records.  

Rainbow trout are the most common species at American Falls Reservoir, but Yellowstone cutthroat and brown trout are also in the neighborhood. 

