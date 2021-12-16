Pomerelle and Soldier ski resorts will open Friday, Dec. 17

Pomerelle Mountain, just south of Burley, and Soldier Mountain near Fairfield will both open Friday for day use.

IDAHO, USA — Pomerelle and Soldier Mountain ski resorts announced Thursday that they will be opening for day use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Friday morning.

Soldier Mountain will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Chair one, the magic carpet, and the terrain park will be open on Friday. Chair two will open on Saturday. The kitchen, bar, and rental shop will be open all weekend.

"Not all trails will be open and early season conditions will prevail,” said Paul Alden, general manager of Soldier Mountain. “It's going to be 100 percent fun, and we're excited to be opening two days earlier than last winter."

The resort will then close until Dec. 23 and remain open until Jan. 2. After the Christmas and New Year holidays, Soldier Mountain will return to its regular operation schedule and will be open Thursday through Sunday. The resort will be open for cat skiing bookings seven days a week and open for private mountain bookings Monday through Wednesday on non-operational days of the open season.

Pomerelle Mountain Resort will be open for day use only starting Friday and will add night operations on Dec. 28.

"Right now the area has variable depths around the mountain — and it's enough great coverage to get us open," said Jody Burrows, general manager.

The resort has also added a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card system to avoid long lines. Guests are encouraged to sign up for their RFID card online prior to arriving at the mountain.

"This new system will help us avoid the bottlenecks we experience when the mountain fills up," said Gretchen Anderson, Pomerelle's director of marketing.

People can learn more about the two resorts' opening schedules and other information on the websites for Soldier Mountain and Pomerelle Mountain, as well as the Facebook pages for Pomerelle and Soldier.

