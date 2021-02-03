According to a press release from MnDOT, more than 22,000 names were submitted since mid-December and then narrowed down to 50 for the final voting.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Results are in and Plowy McPlowface will soon be clearing the streets throughout the metro.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the results of its "Name a Snowplow" contest, which asked Minnesotans to name one snowplow in all eight districts.

The winners are:

Plowy McPlowFace – Metro District

– Metro District Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4

– District 4 Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1

– District 1 Plow Bunyan – District 2

– District 2 Snowbi Wan Kenobi – District 6

– District 6 F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7

– District 7 Darth Blader – District 3

– District 3 The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8

Voting results can be found here.