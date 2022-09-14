Volunteers wanted to help clean up Sawtooth National Recreation Area

As the third annual clean up event begins, organizations are looking for volunteers to help clean and restore campsites across the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Local organizations are collaborating to help clean up the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) after a busy summer season of recreation.

The Idaho Conservation League (ICL), Environmental Resource Center, Idaho Trails Association, Idaho Rivers United, National Forest Foundation, Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, Sawtooth Society, and Pulaski Users Group are looking to recruit volunteers to help clean up areas of SNRA that were impacted by heavy visitor use.

"Good stewardship is essential in ensuring we and future generations can continue to enjoy this precious part of Idaho," said Stevie Gawryluk, ICL's Central Idaho Community Engagement Assistant. "Our public lands give us so much, getting back out there at the end of the season to clean up is a great way to show your love and appreciation for this iconic place."

The cleanup effort is scheduled September 12 to September 25 in several locations of SNRA. The organizations said that individuals and small groups are encouraged to sign up for the event.

"Leading up to the anniversary I had the pleasure of working with some of our core partners, stakeholders, and elected officials to plan a series of events," said Kirk Flannigan, the U.S. Forest Service Area Ranger for the SNRA. "My time with them allowed me to see just how truly dedicated our partners are to protecting and preserving this wonderful area and what strong connections they have to this special spot, the gem of Idaho."

This is the third annual SNRA cleanup event. It was created after the organizations saw the increased use that the SRNA saw amid the pandemic.

"These partners continue to step up and commit their valuable time and energy to help ensure this place is protected for the next 50 years," continued Flannigan. "I encourage those that visit and love the Sawtooth NRA to join these organizations in the cleanup and do your part in helping preserve your public lands."

During last year’s cleanup event, more than 1,000 volunteer hours removed 300 pounds of trash that was picked up. The organizations also restored 150 campsites.

To participate in this year’s cleanup event, CLICK HERE, or reach out to any of the above listed organizations.

Due to current fire activity, the organizations said the event dates and locations are subject to change.

Watch more Local News: