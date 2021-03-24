Night skiing set to end Saturday at Bogus Basin

The mountain saw a 100% increase in night visits this year after extending hours and selling a nights-only season pass.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin will close down night skiing for the season this weekend.

Night lift operations will officially end Saturday, March 27. Daytime skiing will continue through the mountain's projected season end date of April 11.

Bogus extended night skiing hours and sold a $100 night-only season pass this year, leading to a 100% increase on night visits.

"The fact that we operate daily until 10 p.m. is unique to the industry, and a benefit that we offer the community to fulfill our mission of being affordable and accessible," General Manager Brad Wilson said. "This year with COVID-19, we really encouraged visits during evening hours by promoting our night season pass, and adding an extra hour to night skiing. This successfully helped us spread people out on the mountain throughout the day and evening."

Starting Sunday, the mountain will operate lifts from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekend days through the end of the season.

Bogus Basin, which already has one of the country's largest night skiing operations, is planning to improve lighting and add lit terrain for the 2021-2022 winter season.

