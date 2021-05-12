New trailhead dedicated at Harrison Hollow

New amenities include bathrooms, more public parking, bike racks and a dog-watering station.

BOISE, Idaho — Construction on the new Hillside to Hollow Reserve trailhead is complete with new amenities, including bathrooms and more public parking.



If you regularly hike or bike Harrison Hollow off of Bogus Basin Road, you probably noticed the detour signs the past few months. They are gone now.



On Wednesday, people with the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, Healthwise, and neighborhood associations joined Boise Parks and Recreation, city council members and Mayor Lauren McLean for a formal dedication and ribbon cutting at the new trailhead, which is near the Healthwise offices.



The city bought the property from Healthwise in 2019 for about $435,000, using money from the foothills levy fund.

"Protecting open space and developing trails and trailheads is so valued by our residents," McLean said. "We've seen three times the usage on our trails the last year than ever before, and we've heard from thousands and thousands of Boiseans, no matter what neighborhood they live in, that these trails are important to them and their families."

"The vision shared by so many to protect open space here at Hillside to Hollow is a testament to Boise's commitment to preservation," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "Opportunities to get outside and enjoy nature are more valuable than ever and we're proud to be stewards of this reserve for generations of users to come."

Along with bathrooms and 25 dedicated parking spaces for trail users, the trailhead also has bike racks, a drinking fountain and a dog-watering station.