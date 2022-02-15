Muddy conditions lead to trail damage in Boise foothills

Hiking or riding through muddy sections of the trail can cause ruts and significant damage.

BOISE, Idaho — Hikers and bikers are urged to take care to stay off muddy trails to prevent damage in the Boise foothills.

Multiple trails are extremely muddy after about 10 a.m. each morning. Walking or riding across the wet surface can leave deep holes and ruts that are difficult to fix, parks officials say.

Popular areas like Table Rock, Hulls Gulch and Military Reserve, but even all-weather Ridge to Rivers trails "are often too wet for responsible use this week," officials said in a press release, unless users are getting out early enough that the ground is still frozen.

People have been asked to stay off the popular Heroes Trail, located behind the Boise VA Medical Center, entirely due to high use and damage.

“If you love and enjoy using Ridge to Rivers trails, please help us spread the word that using them when they are muddy can create lasting damage our trail team cannot fix,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “Unfortunately, Heroes Trail is an example of how quickly a trail experience can change due to careless use when it’s muddy.”

Users are asked to turn around if they encounter mud on their hike or ride in order to preserve the trails for everyone. With few trails dry enough to withstand damage past 10 a.m. each day, parks officials are encouraging recreationists to pick paved paths like the Greenbelt instead.

For more information, or to take the Happy Trails Pledge, click here.

