McCall residents warned to keep an eye out for mountain lions

Idaho Fish and Game says the mountain lions may be drawn to town because of a large herd of deer in the area.

MCCALL, Idaho — If you live in the McCall area, you should be on the lookout for mountain lions.

The City of McCall posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that Idaho Fish and Game has received word of sightings of big cats in the area.

In a letter from Fish and Game Regional Wildlife Manager Regan Berkley, he says mountain lions occur throughout Idaho but area sightings are rare because they are a secretive animal. Most of their movements are at night and often go unobserved.

He writes that mountain lions might be drawn to town because of a large herd of deer, one of their primary prey species. Feeding opportunities for the deer may be keeping them in town during the winter.

Fish and Game strongly discourages feeding deer because it may attract predators like mountain lions.

Berkley adds that mountain lion attacks are even rarer than sightings, but says stay prepared to avoid a confrontation.

Fish and Game offers these suggestions if you encounter a mountain lion:



Do not run. Stay calm and keep eye contact. Move slowly and try to back away. Running away may trigger the animal's instinct to chase.

Do what you can to appear large by raising and waving your arms or opening your jacket. Yell in a loud, firm voice.

Never turn your back on a mountain lion. Always maintain eye contact and face the lion.

When you walk or hike in lion country, travel in groups.

Keep children close and in sight at all times. Pick small children up if a lion is near.

Never approach a mountain lion. Give the lion a way out of a close situation.

If a lion behaves aggressively, arm yourself with a large stick, rock, or other object and face the lion.

Pepper spray is very effective in deterring a mountain lion or other carnivores.