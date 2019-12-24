BOISE, Idaho — Another Idaho fishing record has fallen, this time the record-breaking fish was caught at Bear Lake, along the Idaho-Utah border.

Gaylon Newbold now has his name etched in Idaho's fishing records for a third time after he caught the largest Bonneville Whitefish in the state

Idaho Fish and Game said Newbold caught the whitefish 21-inch long fish on Dec. 10.

Newbold also holds the record for the heaviest Bonneville Whitefish caught, which weighed 3.16 pounds and was caught in December of 2014, and another record for the longest Bonneville Cutthroat Trout back in April of 2016.

Anglers can ice fish at Bear Lake for cutthroat, lake trout, rainbow trout, and cisco - which is unique to the Gem State, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

For tips about ice fishing and where to go, visit Idaho Fish and Game's guide.

RELATED: 'She's tough as nails': Sandpoint girl breaks Idaho record with 36.5-inch rainbow trout

RELATED: North Idaho man hooks record-breaking largemouth bass