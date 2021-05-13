Lucky Peak Lake and Dam will collect launch fees electronically later this summer

Boat launch fees are currently suspended while new fee collection stations are installed.

BOISE, Idaho — In an effort to cut back on labor costs, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will soon only collect boat launch fees through electronic payment methods later this year.

Boat launch fees at Barclay Bay and Turner Gulch are suspended while new kiosks that will collect electronic payments are installed, according to the Corps of Engineers. The suspension is effective until further notice.

The new pay stations will become the new permanent way sales and fees are paid at Lucky Peak.

Officials said in a statement that the automated stations are estimated to save more than 200 hours of labor for park rangers and volunteers, which will free up more people to help the lake's visitors. It will also save about $20,000 each year.