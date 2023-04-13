Boise City summer Parks and Recreation classes, activities and camps

Registration for all summer activities opens Monday, April 17 at 7 a.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation is opening up registration for all of its summer activities and camps on Monday, April 17 at 7:00 a.m. for Boise residents and Wednesday, April 19 for non-residents.

There are a variety of options like from swimming lessons to camps, and different price points. Activities run from May through August.

"Popular youth camps including art, sailing, mountain biking and STEM are back along with some new offerings. Adults can take a dance class, sign up for golf lessons or participate in a variety of cooking classes and sports leagues," a press release stated.

For more information and registration people can call the Boise Parks and Recreation Administration Office at 208-608-7600, Fort Boise Community Center at 208-608-7680 or go to the website cityofboise.org.

