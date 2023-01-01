The Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge

This year the Polar Bear Challenge honored Larry Gebert and Gary Arbaugh. They founded the event 20 years ago.

BOISE, Idaho — This morning, Make-A-Wish® Idaho's 20th annual Polar Bear Challenge had hundreds of people plunging into the new year to raise money for local kids with critical illnesses.

This year, the event also honored founders Larry Gebert and Gary Arbaugh by naming the event after them. Helene Peterson, the director of development for Make-A-Wish® Idaho said it's her favorite event of the year.

"It's a little sad today, as well, without having Larry Gebert with us," said Peterson. "It's still magical, it's still wonderful, but we're also just very aware of how much he's missed but we hope to honor him by continuing this event and continuing to support the Make-A-Wish® vision."

Peterson said that, this year, 250 to 300 people registered to plunge. The fundraising goal for the event is $50,000. At the time of the plunge this morning, Peterson said they had only raised around $35,000 but they were hoping to reach the goal by the end of the day.

"We'll keep the site open all day so people can donate at our website and support our wish kids and bring them a little hope, strength and joy on this first day of January."

To donate to Make-A-Wish® Idaho, people can go to their website.

"We can't wait for next year," said Peterson.

