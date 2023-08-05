'It's spring, Yogi': Bears are coming out of hibernation

Spring is here, and so are the bears.

IDAHO, USA — It is that time of year again, and although it may not be very spring like yet in the mountain areas, that does not stop some animals internal clock. Idaho State Department of Parks and Recreation reported bear tracks in Harriman State Park.

The department said it had seen a lot of Grizzly Bear tracks in that area lately and on park trails and advised people to use caution.

Parks and Rec. also gave some tips; Carry bear spray with, never approach wildlife and make loud noises (clap, yell) while coming around corners.

"If spotted by a Grizzly, remain still. DO NOT RUN. Stand your ground but slowly wave your arms. Avoid direct eye contact. Speak in a soft monotone voice. If the bear does not approach, walk away slowly. If the bear does approach, again DO NOT RUN. Curl up in a ball on your side or lie flat on your stomach," the department wrote.

Grizzly Bears usually come out of hibernation sometime in March and the females with cubs make an appearance during April and May.

