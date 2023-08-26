It's 'o-fish-all': Rainbow trout stocking schedule out for the Magic Valley

Over 35,000 trout will be added in September at over 25 different locations.

IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG), released the schedule for restocking rainbow trout in the Magic Valley in September. The department will release over 35,000 trout at over 25 different locations.

In a news release the department stated, in September, IDFG hatchery personnel will stock around 35,550 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout.

IDFG did caution that stocking times were subject to change if certain conditions were not in place or if there are weather concerns.

The department said many of the re-stock areas are easy to find and provide family-friendly fishing locations. For a full list of the re-stock areas, or more information on fishing and locations, people can go to the IDFG website.

