How to report an illegal sturgeon harvest in Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game remind people sturgeon must be released if caught.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho Fish and Game (IFG) is reminding people that sturgeon must be released if caught and should not be removed from the water. Further, if people see someone taking a sturgeon, they should report it.

"You're out fishing and see someone harvest a white sturgeon and place it in a cooler, what would you do in this situation? It is illegal to harvest sturgeon in Idaho; sturgeon should not be removed from the water and must be released upon landing," a press release stated. "Know how to report this common violation and hear tips on how you can be a good witness for wildlife."

According to IFG, people can be a "witness for wildlife" and there are steps people can take to help conservation officers. The agency said to stay safe and not engage with people, also don't tell the person you are contacting IFG.

People should also write the information down, IFG needs five pieces of information to be able to have a case; the suspect description, a license plate number, the location, the fish description, the date and time.

To report a wildlife crime people can go to idfg.idaho.gov/tipline or call 1-800-632-5999.

Watch more Local News: