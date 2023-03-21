How to prepare as Idaho springs into allergy season

As temperatures warm and pollen counts rise, more people will be dealing with spring-time sneezes and sniffles

IDAHO, USA — Spring is officially here.

However, with the warming temperatures and blooming flowers also comes the spring-time sneezes and sniffles of allergy season.

Pollen counts vary season by season, but rising pollen counts during the Spring play a major role in seasonal allergies.

"Right now, it's been kind of cold. I think we're probably doing okay right now," Derek Hamblin, director of urgent care for Primary Health Medical Group said. "But soon as the weather warms up, we'll probably see pollen counts rise."

Wetter seasons also contribute to higher pollen counts.

As pollen counts go up, so does the number of people experiencing common Spring allergy season symptoms: watery eyes, running nose, sneezing. Allergic reactions can even trigger asthma.

"It's our body being exposed to something that it identifies as being foreign. So it's having a reaction to it," Hamblin said. "So, it varies, some people have different household allergies...obviously at this point we're worried about allergies from outside or the environment."

Hamblin says there are several steps you can take to avoid high pollen concentration and stay safe during allergy season.

"The best thing to do is avoid the pollen, and that's by being careful, try to avoid being outside when the pollen counts are high," Hamblin said. "Stay indoors, keep your windows and doors closed when the pollen counts are high, and have a good filtration system in your house."

Allergy symptoms can be treated with over-the-counter medications like antihistamines, nasal sprays, and eyedrops.

Hamblin says severity of allergic reactions can vary person-by-person. So, if someone has more severe symptoms - like swelling, severe rhinitis, breathing problems, or asthma exacerbation - they should seek medical care at a doctor or urgent care clinic.

Pollen count is expected to increase in April as temperatures continue to warm. Pollen forecasts for Boise can be seen here.

