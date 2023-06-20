Grab some grub: Yellow grubs found in fish caught locally, IDFG said fish are still fine to eat

As long as people cook the fish thoroughly, they can get their grub on.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho Fish & Game are warning people that a common panfish parasite known as a yellow grub has been found in fish caught in local waters. The department said, although it may be shocking to see, the fish are totally fine to eat if cooked thoroughly but people should not eat the grubs raw.

"Because their target host is a bird, they don’t pose much threat to humans, but we don’t recommend eating these grubs, even if your fishing buddy dares you to. When eaten raw, yellow grubs can attach to your throat, causing irritation and sore throat," a press release stated.

IDFG said that panfish get infected by the grubs because, "they ultimately need to get inside a fish-eating bird, like herons, to reproduce. Yellow grubs start out as juveniles in snails, which get eaten by panfish, which then get eaten by birds."

The department added that if people find grubs while cleaning a fish, they don't have to throw the catch out.

"Just make sure to cook your fish thoroughly. Yellow grubs are most prevalent in the spring, with a small resurgence in fall. Despite many panfish carrying these parasites, research suggests grubs have little to no impact on panfish populations," the release stated.

Watch more Local News: