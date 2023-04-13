Go bananas, literally: Idaho Fish & Game stock Mann Lake with Banana Trout for the first time

The yellow fish is actually just a Rainbow Trout with less melanin.

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) has stocked Mann Lake in Lewiston with an a-peeling kind of Rainbow Trout. The Banana Trout, also known as a Yellow Trout or Palomino Trout, is produced in the commercial fishing industry and is known for it's bright coloring.

IDFG stocked the lake with around 5,400 fish in early April. KTVB spoke with a representative who said that the fish do not harm the eco-system of the lake and they wrote a press release because it's the first time the lake has been stocked with the trout and IDFG wanted to make people aware.

"Like albinos, the fish, known as "yellow" or "banana" trout are rainbow trout with a lack of melanin pigment that gives them a light-yellow color. They don't have red eyes, however, and aren't true albinos," the release stated.

Banana Trout are edible and IDFG said that it will also be stocking the traditional colored Rainbow Trout throughout the summer

For more information about fish stocking throughout the state go to idfg.idaho.gov.

Watch more Local News: