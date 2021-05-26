Limited summer operation begin at Bogus Basin on Saturday

The non-profit recreation area will operate weekends only, then expand to 7-days-a-week on June 19th

BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking to get outdoors and do something fun this weekend, you may want to head to Bogus Basin.

The non-profit recreation area announced that weekend-only summer operations will begin this Saturday, May 29th.

Due to unseasonably wet conditions, activities will be limited to the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, scenic chairlift rides, and gem panning.

Food and beverage offerings, featuring the Double R Ranch BBQ Smokehouse menu, will be available in the ICCU Base Area Plaza.



Bogus Basin officials say the trails are muddy, and some are still covered with snow, making them inaccessible for hiking and biking.

With warmer, drier weather in the forecast, officials expect to be fully open and operational within the next couple of weeks.

"Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for friends and families to visit the area and enjoy the amenities at Bogus Basin. We look forward to welcoming the community up for the opening of summer operations," said General Manager Brad Wilson. "Once seven day-a-week operations begin on June 19th, we'll be in full swing, offering more events and activities than ever before."



As hiking and biking enthusiasts wait for the trails at Bogus Basin to open, Wilson recommends exploring other trails that are nearby but at a slightly lower elevation, such as Stack Rock or Eastside.

