Lake cascade algae bloom leaves green globs floating on water

CASCADE, Idaho — Lake Cascade State Park officials alerted the public to an active algae bloom in the lake.

They said that while there have been toxins identified in the lake, it is not high enough to issue a health advisory. However, while there is not a ‘no contact warning’ currently in place, it could still be harmful if ingested. Park officials encourage visitors to exercise caution in the area.

They said to avoid drinking the water, to not allow children or pets to swim where algae blooms are present, rinse off after being in the water, and to wash your hands frequently.

