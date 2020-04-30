‘It’s important to be patient and cautious:’ Ada County parks and waterways director addresses Greenbelt construction, Boise River float season

The Expo Idaho portion of the greenbelt will be closed until May 19 and the Boise River float season is up in the air.

BOISE, Idaho — Part of the Boise Greenbelt near Expo Idaho has been completely closed for construction until May 19.

Scott Koberg, Ada County Parks and Waterways director said that section of the Greenbelt has been one of the more challenging stretches for years.

“There are overhanging limbs and trees, there’s root intrusion on the pathway, it’s always been bumpy and sort of unsafe and definitely unenjoyable,” said Koberg. “Ada County is finally improving that section of the Greenbelt pathway.”

The construction will last until May 19 and the small part of the greenbelt will be completely closed until then.

“It’s only about three-quarters of a mile that this is going to be improving,” Koberg said. “I think if the COVID-19 outbreak has taught us anything, sometimes it’s important to be patient and cautious and really think about the big picture for your community.”

Koberg also mentioned the Boise River float season could be impacted, as the starting date is only a couple months away.

“We too have more questions than answers,” he said. “What we’re currently working on in Ada County are plans for every office and department to reopen according to the governor’s stage re-opening in the Idaho Rebounds plan.”

Ada County is still coordinating with rental contractors for equipment and shuttle services, which run from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park during float season in July.