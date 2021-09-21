Improvements to Kathryn Albertson Park now complete

The construction was done in partnership with Boise Parks and Recreation and the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation.

BOISE, Idaho — A two-year improvement project for Kathryn Albertson Park is finished.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean helped cut the ribbon during Tuesday's celebration.

"Kathryn Albertson Park is a beautiful example of how we weave park and open space into the fabric of our city," McLean said. "The focus on promoting native plants, pollinators and habitat in this park update is a great example of our America the Beautiful initiative goals and the city's commitment to thoughtful restoration in our parks and open spaces."

Replacing almost all of the turf with natural meadow grass was one of the biggest improvements. This will help create more natural habitats for the wildlife in the 41-acre sanctuary.

The reason some grass turf areas in the park are transitioning into meadows and pollinator gardens is because one of the goals of this park refresh is to reinforce Kathryn Albertson Park's identity as an intentionally curated naturalized park. The meadows provide enhanced habitat for native insects, birds and small mammals while helping to mitigate some of the geese in the park, as a meadow isn't their preferred grazing environment.



"I think if Joe Albertson himself were with us today, his vision of this park 30 years ago, he would be very proud of, not only how the park has turned out, but also with this refresher that we are rededicating today," Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said.

Kathryn Albertson Park is located off the Boise River Greenbelt in the heart of the city. A haven for wildlife and quiet contemplation, the park features wide, paved footpaths and outdoor gazebos in a beautiful natural setting.

The park was donated to Boise and the people of Idaho by Joe and Kathryn Albertson.

