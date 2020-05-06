Idaho trails supporter sticker debuts on Saturday

For a $10 donation, you can sponsor Idaho's hiking, biking, and equestrian trails.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is hoping Idahoans will go online and support a new trail supporter sticker.

Saturday, June 6, is National Trails Day and it is also the first day the Idaho Trails Supporter sticker is available to the public,



For a $10 donation, you can sponsor Idaho's hiking, biking, and equestrian trails. All proceeds of this voluntary program will go toward maintaining and protecting Idaho's non-motorized trails.

IDPR says there are 10,000 miles of non-motorized trails in Idaho that have no dedicated funding source and suffer from a lack of maintenance. Some trails have become dangerous to use and impassable, even taken off of official maps.

Sticker donations are a way that trail users can ensure the trails they love stay open and well kept.



"With no dedicated funding source for maintenance, trails are slowly disappearing," said Tom Helmer, the department's Non-Motorized Trails Manager. "Help us spread the word that Idaho's trails need your support."

Helmer believes the sticker program will help create awareness about the need to maintain Idaho trail system and raise funds to improve and expand the network.